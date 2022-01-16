Five held for robbing house posing as cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mahalakshmi Layout police have arrested a gang of five, including two habitual offenders for robbing a house. The gang also abducted the house owner and his son. The gang had searched the house posing as policemen and escaped with gold ornaments and cash. Police have recovered valuables worth Rs 16 lakh, including 318 gam gold ornaments, Rs 10.3 lakh, two bikes and a knife from the accused.

The accused are Balakrishna, (23), Chethan Kumar, (27), both rowdy sheeters in Bagalagunte and Yelahanka police station limits and their associates Punith, (24), Prithvi (23), and Rohan, (24).

The prime accused Rohan is a photographer in a private studio and is related to the victim Soumya Naik, a civil engineer. Needing financial assistance for his business venture, he approached Naik and he refused to give the money. An upset Rohan then hatched the robbery plan and three of his associated barged into the house in Subramanya Nagar on December 31.

The gang claimed they were officials of the Tipatur police. They accused Naik of committing burglary and searched the house with a knife point. Meanwhile, Rohan and another associate were standing outside the premises to watch the movements of the neighbours.

The accused also kidnapped Naik and his 20-year-old son. Fearing that they would be caught the gang abandoned the duo and escaped.

Efforts are on to track down one more accused.