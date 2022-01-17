National Startup Awards 2021: Bengaluru retains top position as hub

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru retained its title of India's startup hub with 14 companies being recognised at the National Startup Awards 2021. In all, 46 startups from across the country were chosen, and 14 firms from Karnataka made up for 30 per cent of all the awards given this year, said IT-BT and Skill Development Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The 14 startups focus on agriculture, animal husbandry, education and skill development, enterprise systems, fintech, health and wellness, industry 4.0, transport and travel. The startups that received the national awards are Umbo Idtech, Athreya Global Solutions, Leucine Rich Bio, Rubanbridge, Naffa Innovations, Simplotel Technologies, Zentron Labs, Shapos Services, Stellapps Technologies, Steradian Semiconductors, Marketxpander Services, Blinkin Technologies and Thinkerbell Labs, the minister said.

Under the special categories, Tagbox Solutions stood out as being innovative during the COVID pandemic, having contributed in solving compliancy issues and other problems when it comes to tracking vaccine shipments.

He said that 2,173 applications were submitted from across the country for the awards this year and 549 of them were from Karnataka. The minister said, "Based on the performance of startups, we give up to Rs 50 lakh as seed fund. We have so far funded 498 startups. Around 200 entities got funding this year."

On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, an additional 75 startups will be given seed funding, he said, adding that the state has also launched elevate women scheme to fund startups launched by women.

"To maintain the lead position of the state in the sector, the focus must be on digital education and skill development through effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020," IT-BT and Skill Development Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday.

The Union government observed the 'Startup India Innovation Week' ahead of the National Startup Day on Sunday.