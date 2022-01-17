STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

National Startup Awards 2021: Bengaluru retains top position as hub

Karnataka minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that 2,173 applications were submitted from across the country for the awards this year and 549 of them were from Karnataka.

Published: 17th January 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru retained its title of India's startup hub with 14 companies being recognised at the National Startup Awards 2021. In all, 46 startups from across the country were chosen, and 14 firms from Karnataka made up for 30 per cent of all the awards given this year, said IT-BT and Skill Development Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The 14 startups focus on agriculture, animal husbandry, education and skill development, enterprise systems, fintech, health and wellness, industry 4.0, transport and travel. The startups that received the national awards are Umbo Idtech, Athreya Global Solutions, Leucine Rich Bio, Rubanbridge, Naffa Innovations, Simplotel Technologies, Zentron Labs, Shapos Services, Stellapps Technologies, Steradian Semiconductors, Marketxpander Services, Blinkin Technologies and Thinkerbell Labs, the minister said.

Under the special categories, Tagbox Solutions stood out as being innovative during the COVID pandemic, having contributed in solving compliancy issues and other problems when it comes to tracking vaccine shipments.

He said that 2,173 applications were submitted from across the country for the awards this year and 549 of them were from Karnataka. The minister said, "Based on the performance of startups, we give up to Rs 50 lakh as seed fund. We have so far funded 498 startups. Around 200 entities got funding this year."

On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, an additional 75 startups will be given seed funding, he said, adding that the state has also launched elevate women scheme to fund startups launched by women.

"To maintain the lead position of the state in the sector, the focus must be on digital education and skill development through effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020," IT-BT and Skill Development Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday.

The Union government observed the 'Startup India Innovation Week' ahead of the National Startup Day on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Startup Awards National Startup Awards 2021 Bengaluru startups Bengaluru startup hub
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp