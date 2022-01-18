Virtual postal expo begins on Jan 21

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bearing the ongoing Covid surge in mind, the Bengaluru Headquarter Region of Karnataka Postal Circle will for the first time go online with its Philately exhibition. The theme of the three-day expo, which begins on January 21, is ‘India’s Rich Cultural Heritage.’

Post Master General L K Dash told The New Indian Express that SAMSKRITIPEX- 2022 will go live at 11 am on Friday. “We have received exhibits from 30 philatelists so far, have scanned them and will be be displaying them through a specially created portal for it. Public can view them 24x7 after the launch,” he said. The expo can be accessed at https://samskritipex2022.com

The display will be classified under three categories: Below 15 years, 15 to 21 years as well as 21 years and above. “As many as 150 frames of philatelic display will surely take the visitors on a vista of incredible volume of information,” he said.