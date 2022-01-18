STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Virtual postal expo begins on Jan 21

Bearing the ongoing Covid surge in mind, the Bengaluru Headquarter Region of Karnataka Postal Circle will for the first time go online with its Philately exhibition.

Published: 18th January 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

India Post

Image for representation (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bearing the ongoing Covid surge in mind, the Bengaluru Headquarter Region of Karnataka Postal Circle will for the first time go online with its Philately exhibition. The theme of the three-day expo, which begins on January 21, is ‘India’s Rich Cultural Heritage.’

Post Master General L K Dash told The New Indian Express that SAMSKRITIPEX- 2022 will go live at 11 am on Friday. “We have received exhibits from 30 philatelists so far, have scanned them and will be be displaying them through a specially created portal for it. Public can view them 24x7 after the launch,” he said. The expo can be accessed at https://samskritipex2022.com

The display will be classified under three categories: Below 15 years, 15 to 21 years as well as 21 years and above. “As many as 150 frames of philatelic display will surely take the visitors on a vista of incredible volume of information,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp