STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based wildlife photographer has roaring tribute for late Collarwali tigress

Following the death of Collarwali recently due to age-related issues, many wildlife enthusiasts across India have been paying tribute to the tigress.

Published: 19th January 2022 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

Wildlife photographer Pranav Vajapeyam

Wildlife photographer Pranav Vajapeyam (Photo| Facebook)

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was May 2017 and the sun was scorching over the dense Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Bengaluru-based wildlife photographer Pranav Vajapeyam was on a photo tour in the tiger reserve.

Almost 45 minutes into the drive, Vajapeyam saw the 'majestic' Collarwali tigress walking in front of him. Five years later in 2022, Vajapeyam feels he is one of the lucky ones to have captured the famous tigress of India.

Following the death of Collarwali recently due to age-related issues, many wildlife enthusiasts across India have been paying tribute to the tigress. Unlike other tigers, Collarwali was a special one because the 16-year-old gave birth to 29 cubs in Pench, becoming one the major contributors to the tiger population in Madhya Pradesh. She was also popularly known as the Mother of Pench and T15. 

Terming her 'majestic' and 'elegant', Vajapeyam sighted Collarwali multiple times. However, one of the striking moments was when the tigress went behind a bush and came out with a prey in the mouth.

Vajapeyam explains, "We sight edthe tigress only 45 minutes into the safari. We saw her behind a bush and then she came out with a young and tiny wild boar in her mouth. It was 45 degrees Celsius and she frequented the waterhole many times."

Unlike other animals, Vajapeyam observed that Collarwali was a 'vehicle-friendly' tigress who wasn’t bothered by jeeps. Besides commanding high respect among fans outside the forest, she also commanded great respect within. 

Wildlife photographer Diinesh Kumble who has visited Pench multiple times, never missed the opportunity to capture Collarwali. "I've seen and photographed Collarwali everytime I visited Pench - about four to five times. I've seen her with two-three cubs and on one occasion with four cubs. It has been an endearing experience every time I have come across her. I admired her tenacity to successfully raise so many cubs in the territory. May her progeny continue to thrive," says Kumble.

Remembering Collarwali

Dr Akhilesh Mishra, a veterinary doctor posted at Pench Tiger Reserve, has been tracking Collarwali since her birth and even conducted the postmortem of her cubs that died earlier. An emotional Mishra says she was respected because of her motherly nature.

He recalls, "She had a peculiar habit. Whenever we used to ride on elephants to monitor the territory, she would accompany us like a partner. If she was wounded, she would sit in an open space to grab attention of the officials."

Sarosh Lodhi, a Nagpur-based wildlife photographer whose photo, featuring Collarwali and her cubs sipping water from the waterhole has gone viral on social media, believes that the territory  was actually called the Collarwali's park because of the way she populated the region. He has been photographing her for more than 10 years.

"Her sightings were quite frequent because she would stroll around tourist spots quite often. Since she was radio collared for a long time, the collar actually made her distinctive from the rest. I have seen her nursing the cubs and hold many special memories of her in the territory. My bond with Collarwali is very strong," says Lodhi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Collarwali Collarwali tigress Pench Tiger Reserve Pranav Vajapeyam Dr Akhilesh Mishra
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp