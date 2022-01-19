STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru police chief suspends Inspector, SI for protecting cops extroting drug peddlers

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant also issued show-cause notices to DCP (South East) Srinath Joshi, and DCP VVIP Security Manjunath Babu.

Published: 19th January 2022 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant (File Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after two constables attached to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's security at his residence were caught over an alleged bid to extort two drug peddlers, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant suspended the RT Nagar Inspector and Sub-Inspector for failing to probe the case in detail.

Police Inspector Ashwath Gowda and Sub-Inspector Veerabhadra were investigating the case and tried to 
safeguard the accused -- police head constable Shivakumar and Constable Santosh Naukar, attached to Koramangala police station, who were caught red handed by a Hoysala team with two peddlers near chief minister’s residence. 

They were allegedly trying to extort money from the peddlers after getting a whiff of their drug peddling activities, which were known to their immediate senior police officials. Inspector Gowda and Veerabhadra failed to discuss the case with the senior police officers and had to take the two policemen into police custody as it was a case under Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

Besides, the two arrested constables were also suspected of peddling drugs. As there was clear negligence on the part of the inspector and SI, they were suspended, a senior police officer said.

Pant also issued show-cause notices to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (South East), Srinath Joshi, and DCP VVIP Security Manjunath Babu. The notice was served to Joshi seeking explanation on what procedure was followed while deploying the two accused policemen for chief minister's security.

The notice to Babu sought details on whether there had been any lapses or negligence in security arrangements for the Chief Minister from his side.

The incident has embarrassed the Home Department because of the involvement of police personnel, that too among those deployed for the security of the chief minister. 

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday reacted angrily, stating that the department will not tolerate such incidents and stringent action would be taken against policemen involved in crimes. The department is also contemplating dismissing the accused personnel as they are a blemish to the entire police force, the Home Minister told the media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Drugs Kamal Pant Bengaluru Police Bengaluru Police drugs Bengaluru Police extortion Police drugs extortion
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp