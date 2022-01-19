STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Officials in Bengaluru aim to vaccinate eligible teens against COVID-19 by Sunday

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr KV Thrilok Chandra said that 50 per cent of the eleigible teens have received one dose of vaccine.

Published: 19th January 2022 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers Covid vaccine to a girl on Friday, Jan 7, 2022

A health worker administers Covid vaccine to a girl. (File photo | EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are vaccinated against COVID, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Health Department have decided to hasten the process and set a deadline.

Accordingly, the Palike has decided to vaccinate all 15 to 18-year-olds by this weekend (January 23) and eligible adults -- who are yet to get the second dose -- within the next 10 days in areas coming under BBMP limits. BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr KV Thrilok Chandra told The New Indian Express that so far, 50 per cent of eligible teenagers have received one dose of their COVID vaccine.

"So far, 2.2 lakh beneficiaries aged between 15 and 18 have been covered and 1.5 lakh teens are yet to get the jab. For adults who are yet to take their second dose, a 10-day deadline has been set. In this category, 80 lakh people have been vaccinated so far and 12 lakh are still pending," he said.

Admitting that the pace of administering the precautionary dose (booster dose) has slowed down, Dr Chandra attributed it to the nine-month window between the second dose and the booster jab. A Health Department official, however, said that vaccine hesitancy is still prevailing in the population.

"People still need to be convinced to take the vaccine. We have now decided to get aggressive and vaccinate people," he added.  Educational institutions have been told to vaccinate their students, while volunteers and resident welfare associations have been roped in to ensure that those eligible for the second dose are vaccinated.

"We are checking who are yet to take their second dose. Our staff will go to their homes and vaccinate them. With cases rising in the city, we have decided to strictly vaccinate all those eligible within the deadline," another health official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Teens COVID vaccine Karnataka health department
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp