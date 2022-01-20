Residents of Bengaluru's RR Nagar worried over voter survey amid COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Raja Rajeshwari Nagar have raised questions over volunteers going door-to-door, taking details to update the voters' list, at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Suresh R, a local, said the volunteers are moving around with sheets of paper, taking down details like name, voter ID details and contact numbers, but without face masks.

Some others have also pointed out that the volunteers do not have proper ID cards stating which organisation they represent and why they are taking down voter details. When questioned, the volunteers claim that they are working for the BBMP through an organisation and are creating awareness for voters ID updation and smart voters ID card, he noted.

Reacting to this, BBMP, Joint Commissioner, RR Nagar, Nagaraj, said it is an annual electoral roll revision exercise and added that citizens need not panic. The volunteers are creating awareness and collecting details for the BBMP and the State Election Commission. They are going streetwise and ward-wise to collect details and make people aware, he added.