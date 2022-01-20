SC exempts 250 buildings, educational institutes in Bengaluru from BDA acquisition process

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court has recently exempted eight educational and health institutions, which had been built on the land proposed for the upcoming Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, from being acquired by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Also, another 250 buildings built in the area too have been given exemption.

The order was delivered by Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna on January 11 in an ongoing case between the BDA, the Government of Karnataka and others. This follows two reports submitted on December 31 by the SC-constituted Justice AV Chandrashekhar Committee, with recommendations on exempting the institutions and the other buildings.

The committee is looking into the legality of the buildings constructed between November 26, 2014 and August 3, 2018, on the land notified for the layout. The court said the committee had received the BDA commissioner's report which indicates that several educational and health institutions have rendered valuable service to the public and in particular, the local population.

In its seventh report, "the committee has opined that their retention is imperative. Therefore, it has requested to exclude the following notified lands from acquisition and to regularise the buildings standing thereon," the order said.

The exempted institutions are Vidya Vikas Education and Charitable Trust, Veerasagara village; NIKIA Dementia Home and Alzheimer's Hospital, Kempathimanahalli village; Balaji Education Trust- Ramakrishna Ayurvedic Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Ramagondanahalli village; Gangothri Educational and Charitable Trust, Kalathammanahalli village, Venkatalakshammama Venkatachala Vidya Bharathi Education Trust, St Philomena's Public School, Bylakere village; Jamia Masjid, Chikkabanavara; Dr Sanjay Multi-speciality Hospital, Veerasagara village; and Divya Karunya Charitable Trust, Bylakere village.

The court has also taken into account the sixth report submitted by the committee and has asked BDA to regularise 250 more buildings.