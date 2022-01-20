STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

SC exempts 250 buildings, educational institutes in Bengaluru from BDA acquisition process

The committee is looking into the legality of the buildings constructed between November 26, 2014 and August 3, 2018, on the land notified for the layout.

Published: 20th January 2022 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court has recently exempted eight educational and health institutions, which had been built on the land proposed for the upcoming Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, from being acquired by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Also, another 250 buildings built in the area too have been given exemption.

The order was delivered by Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna on January 11 in an ongoing case between the BDA, the Government of Karnataka and others. This follows two reports submitted on December 31 by the SC-constituted Justice AV Chandrashekhar Committee, with recommendations on exempting the institutions and the other buildings.

The committee is looking into the legality of the buildings constructed between November 26, 2014 and August 3, 2018, on the land notified for the layout. The court said the committee had received the BDA commissioner's report which indicates that several educational and health institutions have rendered valuable service to the public and in particular, the local population.

In its seventh report, "the committee has opined that their retention is imperative. Therefore, it has requested to exclude the following notified lands from acquisition and to regularise the buildings standing thereon," the order said.

The exempted institutions are Vidya Vikas Education and Charitable Trust, Veerasagara village; NIKIA Dementia Home and Alzheimer's Hospital, Kempathimanahalli village; Balaji Education Trust- Ramakrishna Ayurvedic Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Ramagondanahalli village; Gangothri Educational and Charitable Trust, Kalathammanahalli village, Venkatalakshammama Venkatachala Vidya Bharathi Education Trust, St Philomena's Public School, Bylakere village; Jamia Masjid, Chikkabanavara; Dr Sanjay Multi-speciality Hospital, Veerasagara village; and Divya Karunya Charitable Trust, Bylakere village.

The court has also taken into account the sixth report submitted by the committee and has asked BDA to regularise 250 more buildings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Development Authority Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout Supreme Court Bengaluru building acquisition
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp