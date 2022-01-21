STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Challaghatta Metro station to be ready for train operations by August

Senior officials in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that 90% of the structural work on this elevated station is completed.

Published: 21st January 2022 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Ongoing construction works at the upcoming elevated Challaghatta Metro station (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Challaghatta Metro station, nearly 2 kms from Kengeri Metro station, will be ready for operations only by August this year. At the time of the commencement of the extended Purple Line between Mysuru Road and Kengeri, it was expected to be ready by March 2022.

Senior officials in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) told The New Indian Express that 90% of the structural work on this elevated station is completed.  “A total of 70 spans have been erected along this stretch and roof structure work is on. It would be completed by March-end. Finishing works like laying of granite on the floor, paining and other external work will start in the first week of next month and would be ready by July this year,” said a senior official. The welding work to join the rails has been completed and plinth is being laid, he said.

"A total of 1750 metres of rail needs to be laid, followed by placing fixtures around rails. The Third Rail for power needs would be done later," he added.

On August 29 last year, the Baiyappanahalli-Mysuru road line extended its operations by an additional 7.5 km up to Kengeri.

Asked about the reasons for the delay, an official said, “The biggest challenge was the construction of a span for 56 metres above the NICE Road which was a complicated task. The second wave of COVID and the huge labour shortage it created slowed down the work enormously. The third wave is having some impact too as many workers are on leave and are taking rest due to health issues.”

There were land acquisition issues with a small temple coming in the way of the construction. “We finally had to demolish it to complete our work here,” he added. While physical work would be in place by July, the inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety and approval could take some time. So, by August end, we will be in a position to operate trains here," he added. There are many educational institutions in Challaghatta area and many students will benefit when operations start, he said. 

BDA Layout

The Bangalore Development Authority’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout is in the vicinity. “An underpass is being proposed so that  connectivity would be established from Challaghatta station to the Layout. It will be done jointly by BMRCL and NHAI. However, it looks unlikely to be in place at the time of opening of the line.

Beyond the Challaghatta station would come the Challaghatta depot (at ground level) where trains of the Purple Line would be stabled in future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Challaghatta Metro station
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp