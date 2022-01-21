Challaghatta Metro station to be ready for train operations by August

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: The Challaghatta Metro station, nearly 2 kms from Kengeri Metro station, will be ready for operations only by August this year. At the time of the commencement of the extended Purple Line between Mysuru Road and Kengeri, it was expected to be ready by March 2022.

Senior officials in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) told The New Indian Express that 90% of the structural work on this elevated station is completed. “A total of 70 spans have been erected along this stretch and roof structure work is on. It would be completed by March-end. Finishing works like laying of granite on the floor, paining and other external work will start in the first week of next month and would be ready by July this year,” said a senior official. The welding work to join the rails has been completed and plinth is being laid, he said.

"A total of 1750 metres of rail needs to be laid, followed by placing fixtures around rails. The Third Rail for power needs would be done later," he added.

On August 29 last year, the Baiyappanahalli-Mysuru road line extended its operations by an additional 7.5 km up to Kengeri.

Asked about the reasons for the delay, an official said, “The biggest challenge was the construction of a span for 56 metres above the NICE Road which was a complicated task. The second wave of COVID and the huge labour shortage it created slowed down the work enormously. The third wave is having some impact too as many workers are on leave and are taking rest due to health issues.”

There were land acquisition issues with a small temple coming in the way of the construction. “We finally had to demolish it to complete our work here,” he added. While physical work would be in place by July, the inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety and approval could take some time. So, by August end, we will be in a position to operate trains here," he added. There are many educational institutions in Challaghatta area and many students will benefit when operations start, he said.

The Bangalore Development Authority’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout is in the vicinity. “An underpass is being proposed so that connectivity would be established from Challaghatta station to the Layout. It will be done jointly by BMRCL and NHAI. However, it looks unlikely to be in place at the time of opening of the line.

Beyond the Challaghatta station would come the Challaghatta depot (at ground level) where trains of the Purple Line would be stabled in future.