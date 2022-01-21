Consumer Commission directs ISKCON Bengaluru to refund Rs 1.19 lakh

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consumer Commission has directed the ISKCON, Bengaluru, to refund the amount paid by a resident of the city for booking a convention hall 'Dwarakapuri' for his son's marriage, supposed to be held in September, but cancelled due to the pandemic.

"The complaint requires to be allowed in part. ISKCON is liable to refund Rs 1.19 lakh, including 'Homa' cost of Rs 7,500, to the complainant within 60 days. Failing which, the ISKCON is liable to pay interest at the rate of 8 percent from the date of expiry of 60 days till realisation," the Commission said.

The Commission comprising president, KS Bilagi, and member, Renukadevi Deshpande, passed the order while partly allowing the complaint filed by Nanjundegowda, 67, from Hampi Nagar in city, seeking directives to ISKCON on Chord Road to refund balance of Rs 1.34 lakh with interest.

The complainant had booked a Dwarakapuri Kalyanmantap for two days, paying Rs 2.47 lakh and a donation of Rs 7,500. Following cancellation, only Rs 1.13 lakh was reimbursed out of the advance payment. Despite request, the ISKCON failed to refund the rest.

In reply, ISKCON admitted that the marriage hall was booked and Rs 7,500 was collected towards performing ‘Narasimha Homa’, but the same was not performed, and agreed to refund Rs 7,500. There is no deficiency of service, it claimed.

After hearing the parties, the Commission said that “the non-refund of amount of Rs 1.19 lakh amounts to deficiency of service. Even though complainant claims refund of Rs 1.34 lakh but as indicated in the order, the complainant is entitled to Rs 1.19 lakh only, including Rs 7,500 paid towards the homa.”