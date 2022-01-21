STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIM-Bengaluru donates Rs 20 lakhs worth of supplies to primary health centre

The massive donation comes as part of IIM-B’s corporate social responsibility initiative, with the institute aiming to help the PHC upgrade its medical infrastructure.

Published: 21st January 2022

IIM-Bengaluru, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Around Rs 20 lakh worth of equipment and supplies have been handed over to a primary health centre (PHC) in Kodichikkanahalli, by the Indian Institute of Management - Bangalore (IIM-B).

The massive donation comes as part of IIM-B’s corporate social responsibility initiative, with the institute aiming to help the PHC upgrade its medical infrastructure. "This PHC is in close proximity to IIM-B and the effort is to help the community in the vicinity of the institute," said Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director of the institute. Krishnan formally handed over the equipment and medical supplies to senior medical officer of the PHC, Dr Krishnappa BK, on Thursday. 

The PHC had also previously helped the institution administer over 4,000 RTPCR tests, as well as conduct a vaccination camp on its premises. "Our resident medical officer and dean held discussions with the medical officer at the PHC and his team. Subsequently, the PHC submitted a list of requirements, the estimated cost of which was Rs 20 lakh. The proposal was placed before the IIMB Board by the COVID Management Steering Committee of the institute and the board approved the spend," Krishnan said.

Previously, as part of the CSR initiative, IIM-B had also reached out to the Bengaluru transgender community to offer support during the pandemic.

