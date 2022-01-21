STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No deaths due to COVID so far in city: Bengaluru municipal chief Gaurav Gupta

He said that emphasis is being laid on triaging of people before admitting them to hospital, COVID Care Centres and keeping them in home isolation.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday said that so far, there have been no deaths strictly due to COVID-19. There have been deaths due to other ailments, but the patients were found to have contracted COVID, so the deaths are accounted for under COVID-19. 

Gupta told the media that there have been cases of accidental deaths, those suffering from other ailments and also deaths due to age-related ailments. He said that emphasis is being laid on triaging of people before admitting them to hospital, COVID Care Centres and keeping them in home isolation. There are 310 triaging teams working on around 3,000 people on a daily basis, apart from tele-triaging being done. 

He advised people to stay away from crowded places and also get themselves tested if they have any symptoms. He said arrangements have been made to collect samples at the doorstep, and also give results at the doorstep. 

On the meeting slated for Friday, to be chaired by CM Basavaraj Bommai, Gupta said all details will be placed before him and the experts, based on which decisions will be taken.

