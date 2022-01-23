CM Basavaraj Bommai to reopen Bengaluru's Jakkur Aerodrome on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : After a gap of four years, the Government Flying Training School (GFTS) at the Jakkur Aerodrome is all set to reopen, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurating it on Sunday. The classes, meanwhile, are expected to commence from the next week.

A release from the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports said that renovation and other development work at the school had stopped four years ago.

However, during one of his first visits after taking charge as the Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister, KC Narayana Gowda, directed officials to have the school reopened and pilot training courses restarted. At present, 35 candidates have applied for the course.

The release also said that a newer 874-metre runway, developed at a cost of Rs 2 crore, will also be inaugurated. Currently, five single-engine aircraft are available, while some twin-engine planes have been purchased at a cost of Rs 5 crore, to be used for the courses.

Set up in 1950, the GFTS is one of the oldest flying schools in the country. The state-owned centre offers tenured programmes to aspirants seeking Commercial Pilot Licence and Private Pilot Licence.

Along with the school, the CM will also launch heli tourism, a lounge and other amenities, which have seen investments to the tune of Rs 10 crore. Bommai will also announce 75 Netaji Amrutha NCC schools to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

In a press statement, Narayana Gowda blamed some vested interests behind stoppage of the flying school, which could otherwise generate considerable income for the government. The government aims to train 100 pilots every year.