Authorities passing the buck, allege home buyers

Home buyers alleged that authorities are trying to pass the buck when it comes to solving their issues with builders and promoters.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Homebuyers alleged that authorities are trying to pass the buck when it comes to solving their issues with builders and promoters. The Karnataka Home Buyers’ Forum was responding to statements by District Magistrate J Manjunath, Housing Minister V Somanna and Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) Chairman Kishore Chandra. They had got in touch with various departments as well as the PM and CM’s offices. Forum members had also approached K-RERA to get updates on cases pending and seek advice on how to expedite their cases.

Recently, Manjunath stated that around 4,000 cases, including RERA-related, are pending before the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner’s court. But according to the government data, it would take around 10 years to clear all pending cases. The homebuyers are distraught as they have waited for decades to resolve their issues even before K-RERA was formed.

The forum has now decided to hold live online meetings every day, titled ‘Home Dhoka’, discussing problems of individual homebuyers across Karnataka. The buyers are disappointed with a reply from the CMO, which advised them to follow up with the housing department. 

