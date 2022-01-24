STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Restaurateurs talking business once again as weekend curfew lifted in Karnataka

With the lifting of the night curfew, the weekend saw some brisk business, a welcome relief for restaurateurs and store owners who cheered the move.

Published: 24th January 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Customers dining at Bhola & Blonde during the weekend. (Photo | EPS)

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Friday, the Karnataka government announced that the weekend curfew had been lifted. This meant that places could stay open till 10 pm. Restaurateurs and store owners were the most thrilled by this news as footfall is highest during weekends. 

Ranveer Sabhani, business head – south, Impresario Handmade Restaurants, says there’s been at least a 40 per cent hike in walk-ins and business this weekend.

“The last two weeks of the weekend curfew were tough because we are still recovering from the loss of business since the pandemic hit."

While takeaways were allowed, this cannot be our only source of income. Sentiments of people are low and business is also down, all of this has been a cause of concern,” he says, adding that the Bengaluru market has been comparatively better than Delhi and Mumbai.

“While we are in the third wave, people are more comfortable venturing out and that’s obviously good for the business. We are hoping it will only get better in the coming week,” says Sabhani. 

Deepti Kat, a partner at Bhola & Blonde Bangalore, is definitely cheering the lifting of the weekend curfew. “We’ve had a good crowd coming in on weekdays but this weekend has been good as well. The vibe was lively during the late evenings and the energy, positive,” she explains, adding that the F & B industry is a barometer to judge the energy level of the city. “It’s encouraging to see our city getting back its mojo after a dull start to the year,” she adds.

Partner at Byg Brewski and Bobs Bar, Ajay Gowda, points out that the hospitality industry doesn’t have much cash to burn anymore.

He explains, “For the last two years, we’ve been struggling to make up for the losses. This was pretty much the last leg where many of us didn’t know what to do when pay-day came. So, this move is a fantastic relief.”

He adds that he saw a 50 to 60 per cent increase in customers this weekend compared to the weekdays.

“We make most of our revenue during the weekend and no matter how much we try, it cannot be made up with just the weekday business,” says Gowda. 

Meanwhile, stores in the city have worked around the curfew.

For instance, Mysore Saree Udyog on Commercial Street, changed their week day timings to suit both the night curfew as well as the weekend curfew.

“We’ve been opening at 6.30 am every day and closing by 8.30 pm. This gives people enough time to shop throughout the day,” says Sanjay Singh, manager of the store, amidst a busy Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka night curfew Karnataka weekend curfew Ranveer Sabhani Deepti Kat Impresario Handmade Restaurants
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp