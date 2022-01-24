Rising pig numbers irk Bellandur residents

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The rapid breeding of pigs across Bellandur, which forms a part of the city’s IT corridor, has agonised the residents, with civic authorities failing to comprehend the situation and offer a solution.

Representatives of resident welfare associations, across the 26 sq. km Ward, told The New Indian Express, requesting anonymity, that the problem lies in the absence of a proper drainage network.

“Sewage is released in the open drain and this naturally attracts pigs. There are eateries, push-cart vendors selling food and other commercial establishments who also dump their waste in the open drains,” said a resident.

Another local said that delay in garbage clearance results in dogs and pigs rummaging the garbage and scattering the waste. “The area is strewn with garbage and dirt and it makes for an unhygienic living for all,” she added.

The rate of multiplication also compounds the issue. “A pig sometimes gives birth to anywhere between 15 and 18 piglets, making it really tough to control the growing numbers for the last three years,” said another resident.

Residents have sent complaints to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Animal Husbandry department but the issue persists. Another resident alleged that BBMP representatives come once in a while, remove a few pigs, take some photos. publicise it and the problem remains unaddressed.

Inspector of Animal Husbandry, Bellandur and nearby wards, Ashwath Narayan told The New Indian Express that they do not have any powers to catch the pigs and dispose of them somewhere.

“The only option we have is to tell the pig owners not to let them loose. We keep doing that regularly.”

Venkatchalapathy, Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura, stated that the issue was not spread across Bellandur but was an issue only in Junnasandra lake in the area. “We are regularly conducting drives to remove pigs from the area,” he claimed.