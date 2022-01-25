STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid scare: Public barred from Republic Day parade in Bengaluru

 While only 200 people have been invited, following of Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing facial mask and ensuring social distancing is mandatory.

A police contingent marches during a full-dress rehearsal ahead of Republic Day, at the Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru on Monday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the public will not be allowed at the Republic Day parade to be held at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Only those with invitations and passes will be allowed to attend the parade, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told the media on Monday after assessing the preparedness for the event.

 While only 200 people have been invited, following of Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing facial mask and ensuring social distancing is mandatory.  Also, those participating in the parade are fully vaccinated and are being tested for Covid-19, he said.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will receive the Guard of Honour and unfurl the National flag. City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said security has been tightened in and around the venue. He said 52 CCTV cameras have been installed and a master control room has been set up. Also, 14 teams have been formed as part of the security arrangements.

He said a new practice has been introduced where police teams from other states will be part of the parade. “This year,  Andhra Pradesh police team will be part of our parade,” he said. “All Covid norms will be followed and marshals will also be present to ensure rules are not broken. Six KSRP teams and Gardua forces will also be stationed. Traffic restrictions will also be imposed on January 26 in the vicinity of the ground, including Infantry Road and Cubbon Road,” he added.

