STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Patients don’t need Covid negative report after 7 days isolation: BBMP chief

A discharge summary or negative test report is not needed for all those who are out of home isolation after seven days, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said here on Monday.

Published: 25th January 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine being administered in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A discharge summary or negative test report is not needed for all those who are out of home isolation after seven days, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said here on Monday.

Clarifying all doubts and addressing the worries of those out of home isolation, Gupta told the media that as per guidelines for home isolation issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, it is clearly stated that asymptomatic, those with mild symptoms and others in home isolation, do not need a negative test or discharge report.

Answering a question that companies insist that employees furnish such reports, Gupta said it is not correct, and the authorities will look into the matter. He said the employee can submit a positive test report, after which a seven-day calculation should be done by the company management. Gupta said if need be, separate directions will once again be issued to clarify and eliminate all doubts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP bengaluru COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp