Patients don’t need Covid negative report after 7 days isolation: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A discharge summary or negative test report is not needed for all those who are out of home isolation after seven days, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said here on Monday.

Clarifying all doubts and addressing the worries of those out of home isolation, Gupta told the media that as per guidelines for home isolation issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, it is clearly stated that asymptomatic, those with mild symptoms and others in home isolation, do not need a negative test or discharge report.

Answering a question that companies insist that employees furnish such reports, Gupta said it is not correct, and the authorities will look into the matter. He said the employee can submit a positive test report, after which a seven-day calculation should be done by the company management. Gupta said if need be, separate directions will once again be issued to clarify and eliminate all doubts.