Bengaluru doctor writes crucial chapter in Comprehensive Textbook of Clinical Radiology

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A doctor from a government medical college in the city has written an important chapter on ‘Imaging of Spleen’ in ‘Comprehensive Textbook of Clinical Radiology’, a first-of-its-kind reference book in the country, brought out by the National Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA).

Dr KR Vijaykumar, Professor and Head of the Department of Radiology, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, told The New Indian Express that it is a lifelong reference book for radiologists and was published recently by the prestigious Elsevier Publications in six volumes.

“There was no such comprehensive textbook on clinical radiology in the country till now. It will be useful for postgraduate medical students. It has radiological imaging of all systems of the human body, including the latest interventional radiology, with our own cases,” he added.

“Earlier books covered only limited systems, like head and neck, neuroradiology or chest radiology. This textbook, however, will be a thorough guide for students of MD/DNB radiology courses. It’s a big credit for Indian radiologists as this textbook will be available worldwide,” he said.

On the chapter penned by him, Dr Vijaykumar said, “I have written on spleen covering topics like congenital, splenic abnormalities, splenomegaly, splenic infection, splenic trauma, splenic tumours, splenic interventions, etc., which should be known to radiologists for their day-to-day practice. I shared my rare and good cases for the benefit of both radiologists and radiology students. The book is like an encyclopaedia in the field of radiology.”