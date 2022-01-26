STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Rev Muthalaly from Bengaluru becomes youngest bishop in England

Rev Malayil Lukose Varghese Muthalaly, who hails from Bengaluru, has been consecrated as Bishop of Loughborough, England.

Published: 26th January 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rev Malayil Lukose Varghese Muthalaly and his family

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Rev Malayil Lukose Varghese Muthalaly, who hails from Bengaluru, has been consecrated as Bishop of Loughborough, England. At 42, he is the youngest bishop in the Church of England. The ceremony, conducted by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, was held at the majestic St Paul’s Cathedral. His appointment was made by Queen Elizabeth on the recommendation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in November last year.

Rev Muthalaly studied at Cambridge School and Christ College in Bengaluru. “It is a proud moment for us, especially Kannadigas and Bengalureans. He did his initial studies in theology here before leaving for Oxford University,” said Siji Malayil, his older brother, an advocate in the Karnataka High Court.

His father MI Lukose said, “It’s a great opportunity for him to serve mankind selflessly beyond boundaries.” His mother Annamma said, “Unfortunately, I was not there to witness the ceremony because of the pandemic.”

Rev Muthalaly tweeted, “Today on the feast of Conversion of St Paul, I am being consecrated at St Paul’s cathedral as a Bishop in the God’s church.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England Bengaluru Rev Malayil Lukose Varghese Muthalaly
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp