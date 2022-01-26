Rev Muthalaly from Bengaluru becomes youngest bishop in England

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Rev Malayil Lukose Varghese Muthalaly, who hails from Bengaluru, has been consecrated as Bishop of Loughborough, England. At 42, he is the youngest bishop in the Church of England. The ceremony, conducted by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, was held at the majestic St Paul’s Cathedral. His appointment was made by Queen Elizabeth on the recommendation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in November last year.

Rev Muthalaly studied at Cambridge School and Christ College in Bengaluru. “It is a proud moment for us, especially Kannadigas and Bengalureans. He did his initial studies in theology here before leaving for Oxford University,” said Siji Malayil, his older brother, an advocate in the Karnataka High Court.

His father MI Lukose said, “It’s a great opportunity for him to serve mankind selflessly beyond boundaries.” His mother Annamma said, “Unfortunately, I was not there to witness the ceremony because of the pandemic.”

Rev Muthalaly tweeted, “Today on the feast of Conversion of St Paul, I am being consecrated at St Paul’s cathedral as a Bishop in the God’s church.”