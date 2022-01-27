STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CISF pushes for ‘one hand baggage’ rule in airports

"All airlines may be directed suitably to inform passengers and to display 'one handbag rule' on their tickets/boarding passes very conspicuously," it said.

Published: 27th January 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

trichy airport, CISF men

Representational Image. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar,EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To minimise delays and congestion at screening points in airports, which inconveniences all passengers, the Central Industrial Security Force has urged all airports and airlines to ensure that no passenger is permitted to carry more than one hand baggage. This is apart from certain specified listed items, including ladies handbag. 

A communication from the office of the Additional Director General, Airport Sector, CISF, to the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, dated January 19, points out that the average passenger carries two to three handbags to the screening point. 

“All airlines may be directed suitably to inform passengers and to display ‘one handbag rule’ on their tickets/boarding passes very conspicuously,” it said. Airlines may be made responsible and depute staff to guide passengers, check and verify their handbag status before allowing the passengers for pre-embarkation security checks,” the letter added. 

Airport operators are instructed to place banners, boards, standees highlighting the ‘One handbag rule’ near check-in counters, and at vantage locations in airports to sensitise passengers. “If required, they have an option to switch their extra handbags to registered baggage,” it added. 

