Duo murders gold loan firm staffer for gain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Puttenahalli police have arrested two men for allegedly murdering a gold loan company staffer after calling him home on the pretext of pledging gold jewellery. The accused had allegedly strangulated the victim, taken the body on his own bike, and dumped it in a lake at Magadi.

Manjunath (28), a coconut vendor, and Muniraju (24), a bar worker, have been arrested in this regard. Both hail from Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district, and live at Hoysala Nagar in Sunkadakatte. They have been accused of murdering B Divakar (29). Police said Divakar, on January 20, had dropped his wife at work and had gone to Sunkadakatte, informing his mother that he had some work. As he did not return and his phone was switched off, his mother filed a missing complaint on January 21.

Investigation revealed that his mobile phone was switched off in Hoysala Nagar at 11.10 am on January 20. Based on his call details, Manjunath was arrested and confessed, afterw hich Muniraju was also nabbed.

“They revealed that both had borrowed loans and were in need of money. They were aware of gold loan companies offering doorstep delivery of their services. They searched online and contacted SSR gold loan firm and its executive Divakar got in touch with Manjunath, who claimed he wanted to pledge 70 grams of gold. When Divakar went to Manjunath’s house with Rs 3-4 lakh cash, Manjunath and Muniraju robbed the cash. As he resisted, they strangulated him to death,” the police said.