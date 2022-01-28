Bengaluru: ACP accused of driving scientist to end life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alleged harassment and intimidation by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to sign divorce papers drove a 49-year-old scientist to end his life. The incident took place in Saluhunase in Kaggalipura police limits on the outskirts of the city on January 20.

Eshwar Kumar K M, a scientist who worked as production manager at an Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing unit, was reportedly found hanging at his flat in an upscale apartment complex in Saluhunase on Kanakapura Road on January 20.

The police found a detailed note in which the deceased has blamed his wife Rashmi, her brother Basavaraj, sister Roopa, Basavaraj’s father-in-law Paavin and others including Jayanagar Sub-Division ACP Srinivas. It is alleged that Kumar took the extreme step after returning from ACP Srinivas’s office, where he was allegedly insulted, threatened and forced to sign divorce papers, on January 19.

Kumar’s brother, who works as a professor in the city, has filed a complaint against the ACP, Kumar’s wife and her siblings, seeking legal action against them. It is alleged that Kumar and Rashmi, who married about 22 years ago and have an 18-year-old daughter, had differences, and Rashmi was pestering Kumar for divorce. However, Kumar was not willing to separate.