Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru

Dr Soundarya was married to Dr Neeraj, a radiologist at MS Ramaiah College. The couple had a baby last year.

Published: 28th January 2022 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The granddaughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, Dr Soundarya, was reportedly found hanging in her house in an apartment in Vasanth Nagar in the city in the early hours of Friday. She was in her mid-30s and was working as Assistant Professor, Surgery, at Bowring Hospital.

According to sources, the family had rushed her to a private hospital from where they took the body to Bowring Hospital. The reason behind her alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained. Her post mortem is yet to be conducted. Earlier, Minister for Medical Education & Health D Sudhakar had visited the mortuary.

Soundarya was married to Dr Neeraj, a radiologist at MS Ramaiah College. She had done her Masters in Surgery (MS) from Ramaiah College. The couple had a baby last year.

“She was a bright student and a very polite person. She was warm and unassuming with her colleagues. Dr Neeraj is also known to be humble,” said a source on condition of anonymity. Postpartum depression can’t be ruled out as a reason for this extreme step, added the source.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

