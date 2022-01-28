Solar pump at Banaswadi MEMU shed cuts power bills for Bengaluru Railway Division

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A first-of-its-kind eco-friendly initiative has been initiated in the South Western Railway Zone to pump water required for washing and maintaining train coaches. A Solar Pump at the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) shed at Banaswadi, which was run on a pilot basis for the last six months, has begun full-fledged operations this month.

The shed at Ramaswamy Palya, located just .5 kms (Point there) from the Banaswadi railway station takes care of 192 coaches of the Bengaluru Railway Division. In addition to it, it also takes care of coaches at Banaswadi railway station that develop any problems and will cater to coaches at Sir M Visvesvaraiah Terminal in future.

The shed with eight rail lines requires 1.5 lakh litres of water daily for the works being carried out here for its MEMU trains. It has two stabling lines, 2 inspection lines, 2 heavy lift lines, 1 water wash line and 1 wheel turning line.

Chief Public Relations Officer, E Vijaya told TNIE, "The Solar Photovoltaic panels which supply energy to the pump have a capacity of generating 10 Kilo Volts per day and this will provide us with energy to pump water for 8 hours a day. The energy is used to pump upto 1.2 lakh litres daily with BESCOM supply used only for the remaining 30,000 litres."

Following the success registered by this eco-friendly initiative at the MEMU shed, plans are underway to emulate it across railway stations and its facilities.

Begun on an experimental basis in June last year, it has helped the Banaswadi shed save atleast Rs 15,000 a month towards energy bills. "It has now started full-fledged operations and we will easily Rs 1.8 lakh per year in power bills," the CPRO said. The eco-friendly step, a brainchild of former SWR General Manager A K Singh is being actively encouraged by his successor Sanjeev Kishore.

Giving details of its functioning, Vijaya said that a ground level reservoir in its premises receives water from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board. "The Solar Pump is used to pump it to an overhead tank nearby and water flows down due to gravity which is used to clean and maintain the coaches," she said.

The shed has a reputation for its environment-friendly steps. An artificial pond has been created in the premises of the shed to conserve rain water which helps in keeping its borewells recharged throughout the year. In addition to that, numerous trees planted here make it a very healthy work space for its employees.