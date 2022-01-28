South-interior Karnataka may get light rain over next two days: IMD

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sudden light rain, cloudy sky and dip in temperature caught many Bengalureans unawares on Thursday morning. The India Meteorological Department said this surprise was due to a trough over south Tamil Nadu, and forecast light rain over parts of south-interior Karnataka.

“Due to the formation of a trough, light rain will occur over parts of Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru and surrounding areas for the next two days. It is not unusual to experience light rain during winter. Since the trough is on the easterly side, there is light rainfall, and it is a very feeble system,” an official said, adding that dry spell will continue after this change.

The official also warned people that changing weather conditions will have an impact on health. “Even if the rain lasts for one or two days, the prolonged monsoon and change in weather conditions are taking a toll on people’s health, and in wake of the third wave, citizens must exercise caution,” the official added. Up to 5.30pm Thursday, no rain was recorded in three IMD observatories -- head office, HAL airport and KIA.