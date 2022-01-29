Karnataka among four South states with high Covid cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Union Health Ministry noting that Karnataka and three other southern states — Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh — are among the top 10 states in the country contributing a high number of Covid cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday asked the states to focus on home isolation cases, watch emerging Covid clusters and hotspots, and monitor the trends in hospitalisation, drug availability and virus-related deaths.

He advised the states to focus on opening more tele-consultation centres as part of a Hub and Spoke Model -- a distribution method in which a centralised hub exists for better delivery of services. He reiterated the states to adopt the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccinate and Covid-appropriate behaviour against the highly contagious virus.

“India’s Covid vaccination drive is a global success story, especially for a populous country like ours,” he added. He was speaking at a virtual review meeting with the health ministers and officials of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

After the meeting, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhkar said, “We told the Union minister about the successful tele-triaging methods being used and how well the state is managing the situation despite over 95 per cent of the infected population being under home isolation.”

Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh were appreciated for good progress in eSanjeevani, where a large number of people were helped with tele-consultation. Mandaviya is said to have asked Karnataka to keep a watch on the bed occupancy rate, oxygen requirements, drug availability and death rates.

Sudhakar said, “There has been no increase in the death rate in the state. But around 25 people are dying every day. Majority of these deaths are due to comorbidities. However, a death audit report is being submitted to understand better.”