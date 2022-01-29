Karnataka cabinet gives nod to restart offline classes in Bengaluru schools from January 31

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the cabinet meeting that took place on Saturday, it has been decided that all Bengaluru schools will reopen from Monday. The decision was taken after Primary and Secondary Schools Minister BC Nagesh had previously announced that the education department was ready to conduct classes in the event that schools reopened.

On Thursday, he had said that he would push for schools to be reopened as the impact of the third wave on children was low. Though cases had been reported, little to no hospitalisations were required, he had said. However, he said that he would wait for the official go-ahead from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as well as health experts.

The cabinet meeting decided that all Bengaluru schools will be reopened from grades 1 to 9. According to the official announcement, previous measures will remain in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19, wherein classes will be shifted to online mode for a particular classroom if a case is reported in that classroom. However, the school as a whole will keep running offline classes.