STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

6-6-6 new mantra to ease mobility woes in Bengaluru

It is the “6-6-6” concept from the Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT) that looks to revolutionise the way the city commutes.

Published: 30th January 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Experts feel a city like Bengaluru needs more space for pedestrians and cyclists

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is the “6-6-6” concept from the Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT) that looks to revolutionise the way the city commutes. A citizen should be able to get a bus from the nearest bus stop in six minutes, reach a transport hub within six minutes and even be able to cycle to their destination within six minutes, which is the focus of the active mobility bill, said DULT Commissioner 
V Manjula on Saturday.

At an interactive session, ‘Karnataka Active Mobility Bill- What is it? Why is it important?’ organised by the Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, she said the mobility bill is important, not just for Bengaluru, but also other developing cities. In Bengaluru, it was realised that citizens needed more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Manjula said that during drafting of the bill and interactions with the police, it was pointed out that there is no act for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists. The bill does not just ensure safety of cyclists and pedestrians, but also protect their rights.

Also present on the occasion, former ADGP Bhaskar Rao said that there is also a need to decentralise public transport and ensure that the last-mile connectivity issues are addressed. An integrated model should be evolved that shows multiple transport options linked together for a person to reach his destination. S/he should be able to take a bus from a location, connect to the Metro and then rail and so on. Public transport issues need to be addressed by the government, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DULT Bengaluru
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp