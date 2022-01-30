6-6-6 new mantra to ease mobility woes in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is the “6-6-6” concept from the Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT) that looks to revolutionise the way the city commutes. A citizen should be able to get a bus from the nearest bus stop in six minutes, reach a transport hub within six minutes and even be able to cycle to their destination within six minutes, which is the focus of the active mobility bill, said DULT Commissioner

V Manjula on Saturday.

At an interactive session, ‘Karnataka Active Mobility Bill- What is it? Why is it important?’ organised by the Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, she said the mobility bill is important, not just for Bengaluru, but also other developing cities. In Bengaluru, it was realised that citizens needed more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Manjula said that during drafting of the bill and interactions with the police, it was pointed out that there is no act for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists. The bill does not just ensure safety of cyclists and pedestrians, but also protect their rights.

Also present on the occasion, former ADGP Bhaskar Rao said that there is also a need to decentralise public transport and ensure that the last-mile connectivity issues are addressed. An integrated model should be evolved that shows multiple transport options linked together for a person to reach his destination. S/he should be able to take a bus from a location, connect to the Metro and then rail and so on. Public transport issues need to be addressed by the government, he added.