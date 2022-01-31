Traffic cop kicks woman while towing bikes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a traffic Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police attached to Halasuru Gate traffic police station is seen in a video assaulting a woman while towing away vehicles parked in a ‘no parking’ zone after she allegedly hit him with a stone.The issue has taken a serious turn with the ASI being suspended pending inquiry and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announcing plans to review the towing policy because of many loopholes in it.

The incident occurred on January 24 in Halasuru Gate traffic police limits near My Sugar building. Traffic ASI Narayana R arrived with his towing team and started lifting two-wheelers parked in a ‘no-parking’ zone. Manjula (40), who lives in the same locality, allegedly threw a stone at Narayana who was sitting in the front seat of the towing truck, reportedly injuring him below his left eye. An infuriated Narayana got down from the towing truck and kicked Manjula, besides hurling abuses at her, as seen in the video.

Narayana then took her to the SJ Park police station and filed a complaint accusing her of voluntarily causing hurt and stopping him from discharging his duty. Based on his complaint, the SJ Park police arrested Manjula.

Onlookers video recorded the incident and posted it on social media that has since gone viral. It forced senior police officers to take the issue seriously, while Home Minister Araga Jnanedra directed them to order an inquiry. A preliminary probe was conducted and the ASI was suspended, pending a detailed probe.

Bommai, replying to media queries over frequent tiffs between the police and the public over towing of parked vehicles, said, “The existing towing system is being reviewed. Earlier, the police department itself used to do it. Now it has been assigned to private contractors. I too have observed many such incidents. The public should follow the rules. But those who enforce the law should conduct themselves courteously with the public. Outrageous behaviour cannot be tolerated.”

The chief minister said he will hold a meeting with the DG&IGP, police commissioner, and senior traffic police officials on Monday and review the existing towing system to bring changes to make it more people-friendly. He also asked the police to exercise restraint and avoid outrageous behaviour.

Police point to petty cases against woman

The SJ Park police, who arrested Manjula, however, said she has a few petty cases against her. In one of the complaints, it is alleged that she collected money from those who parked vehicles in the no-parking area and abused the traffic police for towing vehicles.

Another incident in JB Nagar?

Meanwhile, another video where a biker was running behind a towing vehicle to get his vehicle is doing the rounds on social media. The police said that the incident occurred in JB Nagar traffic police limits and an inquiry was ordered. DCP (Traffic) of East Division, KM Shanthraju, said that operations of the towing vehicle has been suspended and the ASI in charge has been withdrawn from towing duty till the inquiry is completed.