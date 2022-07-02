IDIOT syndrome a challenge to doctors: Expert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ‘IDIOT’ syndrome among people is becoming a challenge to treat educated patients, said Dr CN Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Hospital, at a Doctors’ Day event here on Friday.

“The Internet Derived Information Obstructing Treatment (IDIOT) syndrome is when people blindly trust medical information available online and stop their treatment abruptly. Patients access key information about their ailments online and expect added help,” he said. “Doctors are falling sick because of stress and they need to take care of their health. There is an added pressure to ac­q­u­ire communication skills rather than just technical and professional skills,” he said.