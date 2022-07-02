IDIOT syndrome a challenge to doctors: Expert
The ‘IDIOT’ syndrome among people is becoming a challenge to treat educated patients, said Dr CN Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Hospital, at a Doctors’ Day event here on Friday.
Published: 02nd July 2022 07:04 AM | Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 07:04 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: The ‘IDIOT’ syndrome among people is becoming a challenge to treat educated patients, said Dr CN Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Hospital, at a Doctors’ Day event here on Friday.
“The Internet Derived Information Obstructing Treatment (IDIOT) syndrome is when people blindly trust medical information available online and stop their treatment abruptly. Patients access key information about their ailments online and expect added help,” he said. “Doctors are falling sick because of stress and they need to take care of their health. There is an added pressure to acquire communication skills rather than just technical and professional skills,” he said.