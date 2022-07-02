Karnataka people showered affection, says outgoing CJ Ritu Raj Awasthi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Karnataka High Court and Advocates’ Association of Bangalore (AAB) on Friday gave a warm and affectionate farewell to Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who is demitting office after superannuation. The larger bench headed by him in March this year had delivered the Hijab verdict.

At the farewell, Chief Justice Awasthi said, “As a judge, it requires a great sense of discipline, dedication and commitment and adhered to high standards. As Chief Justice, I am proud to say I performed my work with absolute honesty, sincerity without fear or favour and never compromised with my constraints”.

He further said, “I greatly enjoyed my tenure as Judge of Allahabad High Court and even Chief Justice of this great High Court. I always treated my appointment as Chief Justice as golden opportunity to work in the interest of society. I have served this institution to the best of my capability. This High Court is one of the finest high court in the country and I got to experience first hand after I became Chief Justice. I have traveled many districts and I found unity in diversity indeed distinct feature of this state and it is rightly referred as One State Many World”.

Observing that Bengaluru is his second home, he said “I have cherished my time in Bengaluru. The generosity and affection that the people of Karnataka have shown to me made me to feel that I am not an outsider. During my tenure, the warm and loving people of Karnataka have treated me as one of their own and I go back with wonderful memories,” he said.