Spice it up

Ginger is a versatile-yet-often underrated ingredient in our foods. Here’s how you can use it the best

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Ginger Snap Cookies

INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup soft brown sugar
2 tbsp ground ginger 2 tbsp
butter 2 tbsp golden syrup
1/4 cup flour
METHOD
Preheat the oven to 180 degrees C. Line two trays with baking paper.
Combine sugar, butter, golden syrup in a saucepan over medium heat. Remove after butter melts.
Sift the flour and ginger over the mixture, stir until combined.
Place teaspoons of the mixture on the baking trays. Bake for 5 minutes.
Remove from the oven and leave on the trays until the biscuits harden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.
— Sheena Mrinalini, homebaker

Allam Maamasam Kura

INGREDIENTS
250 gm mutton/lamb meat, boneless 40 gm onion, chopped 40 gm tomato, chopped 4 sprigs of curry
leaves 10 gm green chilli, chopped 10 gm garlic, chopped 2 tsp ginger-garlic paste
2 tsp chilli powder 1 tsp ,Kashmiri chilli powder 0.5 tsp , turmeric powder 1 tsp garam, masala 40 gm kaju chura 20, gm dry coconut 3 tsp oil 4, piece kaju 70 ml stock water, Salt to taste 100 ml allam paste
(onion, garlic, ginger, chilli powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, salt, oil) Coconut paste and kaju chura

METHOD
Add oil, garlic, and onions onto a heated fry pan and toss.
Add tomato, curry leaves, ginger-garlic paste, and haldi.
Add mutton and stock water.
Add chilli powder and Kashmiri chilli powder. Cook meat well.
Add allam paste, coconut, kaju chura paste and cook for 10-15 minutes on low flame. Add salt
and garam masala as per taste.
Cook until the gravy reaches the right consistency.

V H Suresh, executive chef

