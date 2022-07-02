VIPs flying through Bengaluru airport to be ferried in hi-end cars between boarding gate and aircraft

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of efforts to make arrival and departure from the Bengaluru airport extra safe and comfortable for VIPs, the Kempegowda International Airport has introduced three luxury cars to ferry them between the boarding gate and the aircraft.

The move will offer "an enhanced layer of security for them," said a top airport source.

Most VVIPs and VIPs use the `VIP terminal' at the airport and they will be offered these hi-end cars by Lexus India. This includes Chief Ministers, Judges, Ministers, MPs and top bureaucrats. "It is a partnership between Lexus and airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) so that the airport does not incur any expense while simultaneously helping in promotion of the brand," the source added.

The three vehicles were handed over to airport authorities by Lexus on Friday and transporting VIPs started the same day. "One of the cars cost Rs 2.88 crore while the other two cost around Rs 80 lakh," said another source. BIAL said it could not divulge the names of VIPs who made use of it.

An airport official said, "With the number of flyers beginning to soar, this will definitely give the offer an additional layer of security to VIPs as they do not have to board the buses to and from the aircraft which are generally packed."

Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL, in a statement said,"We are confident that this partnership with Lexus will offer our premium guests an exclusive on-ground experience when they travel through our airport."

Naveen Soni, Lexus India president said, "This alliance with Bangalore International Airport is another strong step in this direction that gives us an opportunity to provide our VIP guests a luxurious experience of utmost comfort and luxury through our meticulously crafted Lexus cars. This will surely enahnce their travel experience whenever they are visiting the City.