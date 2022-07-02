STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will fund hospital management courses for doctors: Sudhakar

To ensure better public healthcare system in a challenging era: Min

Published: 02nd July 2022

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government will fund doctors to pursue hospital management courses to fill gaps in their  managerial skills which will help them run public hospitals professionally, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on the Doctors’ Day, organised by the Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute, on Friday.

“This is to ensure a better public healthcare delivery system in a challenging era where we are seeing a lot of new diseases,” he said. Though the government spends more on infrastructure at government healthcare institutions, which have 4,000 doctors more than a decade ago, private hospitals are managed better as they have personnel equipped with professional management skills, he said.

Government doctors are allowed to practice in their private clinics in the evenings, still some are found to be indulging in unethical practices. “This forced us to bring in biometric attendance at hospitals. It will soon be introduced in medical colleges too,” he said.“Some private hospitals claimed money under the ABArk scheme and also charged patients for Covid treatment. We will take action against them,” he warned. “Doctors must keep themselves updated, and also be well acquainted with the latest robotic surgery and other technologies,” he said.

Dr K Sudhakar said that, the health department will host its Doctors’ Day event on July 7 at banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha and would symbo­lically felicitate a few doctors for their contributions

Dr Sudhakar inaugurated online “hospital manage­ment course” started by Bengaluru’s “Indian Institute of Management in association with Dr Devi Shetty”. And he said ‘hospital management skills’ should be imparted in curriculum of MBBS and other medical degrees to train them to handle manage­ment roles in healthcare sector. He said this course is his dream come true and he recalled his discussion with IIM Director Rishikesha  Krishnan and Dr Devi Shetty.

BBMP celebrated Doctors’ Day by honoring
Covid warriors. Covid Technical advisory committee chairperson Dr M K Sudarshan, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Special commissioner health Dr Trilok Kumar were present.

