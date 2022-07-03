Actor Sudeep cheers up acid attack victim

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After two months of the acid attack on 24-year-old Asha (name changed), doctors said that she is out of danger, according to family members. Amid grafting, nutrition therapy, multiple episodes of dressing, physiotherapy, the smile is back on her face as her wish to talk to her favourite actor Sudeep came true.

The actor called her up, and motivated her, while he promised to meet her personally, Asha’s uncle Sundaresh said.“Although we had lied that to her that the accused was arrested, she knows the facts now. She has recovered from the shock.

Unlike initial phase, she is relatively more confident, and has started to have solid food. But she is unable to walk and use the washroom on her own. The mild injury on her left eye is still bothering her but doesn’t impair her vision. She is reading books, listening to music to keep herself engaged,” Sundaresh said.

“Doctors have not said anything about discharge, she will be shifted out of ICU soon,” he said.