STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Actor Sudeep cheers up acid attack victim

The actor called her up, and motivated her, while he promised to meet her personally, Asha’s uncle Sundaresh said.

Published: 03rd July 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sudeep

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After two months of the acid attack on 24-year-old Asha (name changed), doctors said that she is out of danger, according to family members. Amid grafting, nutrition therapy, multiple episodes of dressing, physiotherapy, the smile is back on her face as her wish to talk to her favourite actor Sudeep came true.

The actor called her up, and motivated her, while he promised to meet her personally, Asha’s uncle Sundaresh said.“Although we had lied that to her that the accused was arrested, she knows the facts now. She has recovered from the shock.

Unlike initial phase, she is relatively more confident, and has started to have solid food. But she is unable to walk and use the washroom on her own. The mild injury on her left eye is still bothering her but doesn’t impair her vision. She is reading books, listening to music to keep herself engaged,” Sundaresh said.
“Doctors have not said anything about discharge, she will be shifted out of ICU soon,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
acid attack Sudeep
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp