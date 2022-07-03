Govt schools to get buses under MLALAD scheme

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a boon for students, the government has revised the MLA Local Area Development Scheme (MLALADS) to include purchase of school buses for government schools.The revision will mean that students attending government schools can make use of free transportation to and from schools.

The state government use funds allocated for MLALADS to provide school buses for government schools in different constituencies in the state. However, according to the government notification put out by the Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department, the School Development and Monitoring Committee will be in charge of general upkeep, fuel costs and other maintenance work of the school buses.

While funds may not be enough to cater to all government schools, the provision will be used to target larger schools that offer education to students from other constituencies or nearby villages. The proposal for the initiative was floated in May in a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.