No clarity from CM Bommai, pourakarmikas continue strike

Assurances not kept up, say protesters

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Nagarapalike, Nagarasabhe, Purasabhe, Pourak­armika Mahasangha protest at Freedom Park on Saturday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a delegation of pourakarmikas met CM Basavaraj Bommai at his residence on Friday, they have decided to continue their agitation despite ‘assurance’ as the organisers of state-wide safai karmachari association said that the proceeding copy is contradictory to what was agreed upon.

“Government has agreed in principle to regularise the services of pourakarmikas who are working on a direct payment system.The necessary legal and technical measures in this regard would be taken. A joint committee of officials and representatives of the pourakarmikas has been formed. We have agreed to extend social security, medical service and assistance for education of children of pourakarmikas,” the CM said before leaving for Telangana to attend the BJP national executive meeting.

“It never said anything about appointment, it said that a committee will give a report in three months. If you want to bury any scam or divert or delay on an important topic, just form a panel,” said PP Appanna, General Secretary, AICCTU, Karnataka Chapter.

Echoing the same, Nirmala, president, BBMP Pourakarmika Association, AICCTU said, “We will not call off the protest. Let them file a case or do whatever they want. When CM clearly mentions about granting permanent status to garbage loaders, cleaners, drivers and underground drainage workers on contract, the strike will end.” She added that opposition leaders including Siddaramaiah had met the agitators and told them if the BJP government fails, they will fulfil the their demands when Congress returns to power next year.

‘WILL TRY TO CONVINCE THEM TO STOP STRIKE’
Safai Karmachari Commission chairman M Shivanna said that after agreeing to call off strike yesterday, the leaders have gone back on their words. CM has assured to all six demands phase wise. “Of 49,000 posts, 10,000 pourakarmikas have been granted permanent status and rest are under direct payment role. To make it permanent, a committee is being formed and a report will be submitted in three months. Salappa and Chandrashekar committee report are being asked to look into it too. Social security measures are being taken, we will try to convince them to call off the strike”.

Garbage collection not impacted: BBMP
Bengaluru: With more than 10,000 pourakarmikas including helpers, supervisors and compact drivers absent from work, garbage collection across the city seems to be normal. Special Commissioner Rangappa told media persons in terms of door-to-door collection of waste from commercial establishments and transportation of garbage is still intact. The Palike is only facing the issue of road cleaning for which the municipality has depl­oyed trucks attached with sweeping machines at times, he added. On regularisation of services, he said Palike has sent a proposal to government to make 4,000 BBMP pourakarmikas permanent.

