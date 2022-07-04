STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangalore Development Authority unearths Rs 100-crore scam, files FIR 

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) filed an FIR with the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force in connection with a scam relating to its properties valued at Rs 100 crore.

Bangalore Development Authority. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Giving details, an official release from BDA said that 4.13 acres of land, belonging to one Eranna, had been acquired at KR Puram hobli in 1986 for the formation of NGEF Layout, with the compensation sum deposited in court. The main accused, Nagaraj, formed a layout there on his own and sold the sites. 

Those who lost their plots of land approached court, stating that BDA had acquired their properties. Nagaraj, meanwhile, transferred ownership of the land in his favour and approached the BDA, seeking alternative sites. 

BDA decided to allot alternative sites in Arkavathy Layout to him in 2012. He approached the BDA, pointing out that the sites fall in the buffer zone and houses cannot be built there. This was cancelled and alternative sites again allotted to him in Thanisandra and other key locations in 2014.  

In collusion with BDA officials, Nagaraj managed to get properties registered in his name and obtained possession certificates. The BDA Task Force, its police unit, found out about Nagaraj's illegal acquisition in the first place, as well as the fraud committed by him in ensuring alternative sites were allotted to him. The names of involved officials have been withheld for now. 

