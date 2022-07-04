STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru cartoonist Paul Fernandes and his brush with the past

Cartoonist Paul Fernandes is on a mission to revive old Bengaluru by presenting his works at a star hotel, which is a walk down memory lane.

Published: 04th July 2022 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

Paul Fernandes

Paul Fernandes (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

If there's one thing that resonates with old Bengaluru, it has to be cartoonist Paul Fernandes' paintings which bring out nostalgia and memories from the '70s. Be it the BRV Theatre or the Bangalore Rifle Volunteers Canteen on Cubbon Road, the artist captures everything the peaceful city once represented.

On a mission to bring that vibe, his paintings are on display at JW Marriott's Bengaluru Baking Company, which opened its doors to the public recently. The restaurant has used 45 of Fernandes' paintings that talk about Bengaluru in the olden times.

"The hotel is located at a spot that once used to be the centre of old Bengaluru and the entrance to Cubbon Park. Being a boy from the '50s, I remember how peaceful and happy Bengaluru used to be. I have great memories from around the time and I thought it was wonderful when the team approached me for the work," Fernandes tells CE.

Chosen from his works displayed at his store aPaulogy Gallery in Richards Town, the paintings at the restaurant are a generic collection.

“Most of the pictures are popular landmarks- Bangalore Club in 1863, Parade Cafe and buying eggs at one’s doorstep - which I have created over the years,” he says. Known for striking watercolours, he has also used various pens to highlight some of these drawings.

Meanwhile, he’s working on a book which will see more than 500 drawings spanning a period from Kempegowda to the pandemic. “I chose to keep it black and white simply because this process takes a couple of days whereas coloured ones take about a month,” he laughs, adding he hopes to finish the book soon.

