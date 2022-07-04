STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Researchers to be hired for integrative medicine

They are looking for suitable professionals in the field to start their research in the coming months.

Published: 04th July 2022 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) had received a grant of Rs 10 crore in April from the Ministry of Ayush for integrative-medicine research involving Ayurveda and yoga. They are looking for suitable professionals in the field to start their research in the coming months.

While speaking about the work already done at Nimhans about the benefits of yoga, Dr Shivarama Varambally of the Department of Integrative Medicine said the grant is for a period of three to five years and they have chosen research on integrated benefits of yoga and Ayurveda for treating disorders like schizophrenia, clinical depression, Alzheimer’s disease dementia, etc.

They also plan to create awareness among people to know that an integrative-medicine department exists at Nimhans. Nimhans ex-director and now emeritus professor in Delhi, Dr BN Gangadhar, explained they have done a lot of work in the past for Yoga helping in healing mild and cognitive impairments. He added that multiple inputs were going on since two to three years and new courses were also added to generate more human resources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp