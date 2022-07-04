Researchers to be hired for integrative medicine

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) had received a grant of Rs 10 crore in April from the Ministry of Ayush for integrative-medicine research involving Ayurveda and yoga. They are looking for suitable professionals in the field to start their research in the coming months.

While speaking about the work already done at Nimhans about the benefits of yoga, Dr Shivarama Varambally of the Department of Integrative Medicine said the grant is for a period of three to five years and they have chosen research on integrated benefits of yoga and Ayurveda for treating disorders like schizophrenia, clinical depression, Alzheimer’s disease dementia, etc.

They also plan to create awareness among people to know that an integrative-medicine department exists at Nimhans. Nimhans ex-director and now emeritus professor in Delhi, Dr BN Gangadhar, explained they have done a lot of work in the past for Yoga helping in healing mild and cognitive impairments. He added that multiple inputs were going on since two to three years and new courses were also added to generate more human resources.