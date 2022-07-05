‘Sensei’-sational win

Ishrath Mubeen By

BENGALURU: It all started with his love for the movie The Karate Kid and his dad’s training sessions that culminated in Bengaluru boy M P Jagruth winning a gold medal at the All-India Karate Championship 2022 held in Pune recently. A national medalist for the last five consecutive years, Jagruth developed an interest in karate at the age of seven. “I would accompany my father to the classes he would conduct and be fascinated by the sport. This was one of the reasons I took up karate. He is my inspiration,” he says.

The All-India Karate Championship 2022 was held in Pune from June 16 to 19. “In addition to a gold medal in the 16-17 years category, this is the first time I participated in the Senior Kata and won a silver medal in the championship,” he says. A student of Class 11, Jagruth has watched Jaden Smith-starrer The Karate Kid several times. “The movie is one of my all-time favourites and holds a special place in my karate journey,” he says.

How does he strikes a balance between his studies and practice sessions? “My day starts at 4.30 am. I have three karate sessions, making it three-four hours of practice each day, five days a week. My mother starts the day with me so I am not alone. Having their support is very encouraging and makes me want to do everything to make them proud,” says the 16-year-old champion.

Jagruth’s total medal tally in nationals to date is six golds, two silvers and one bronze medal. With an inclination towards karate and medicine, Jagruth wants to pursue sports medicine to be able to treat injured sportsmen. “Karate is underrated and needs to be brought to the spotlight. In my karate journey, I realised that practice does make a man perfect. I hope I can represent India in the upcoming Olympics,” says Jagruth, a second-degree black belt.

The champion’s father, M G Prashada, who is also a karate player and coach says his son worked hard to reach where he is now. “He grew up with a passion for the sport. He is not just great at the sport but is also a bright student. He works hard and will one day make the nation proud,” he says.

Jagruth is also preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Karate Championship that will be held in Birmingham this September, followed by the Word Karate Championship in Turkey this October and the Asian Karate Championship in Uzbekistan at the end of this year.