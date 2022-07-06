STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Omicron dominates genome samples in May, June

More than 90 per cent of these cases are from Bengaluru.

Published: 06th July 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when Bengaluru is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases, the State health department has received genomic sequencing reports of 1,238 RT-PCR samples (CT levels were less than 25) sent between June 20 and 30.

Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has confirmed that Omicron and its sublineage BA.2 and variants of Covid-19, ETA/kappa/pango, continue to dominate the cases reported. However, the good news is that new sub-lineages of Omicron (reported in other parts of India) including BA 2.38 or BA 2.75, BA2.12.1 are not reported in the state. More than 90 per cent of these cases are from Bengaluru.

