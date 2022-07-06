STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No action as waste dumped, set ablaze in Banashankari

Residents blame garbage mafia; BBMP official calls it criminal offence, asks people to call ward office with details

Smoke billows out from a dumpyard at Veerabhadra Nagar in Banashankari 3rd Stage where garbage dumping is rampant | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Resident of Veerabhadra Nagar in Banashankari third stage of Deepanjali Nagar ward have alleged that despite complaining about illegal waste dumping and setting the garbage ablaze on BBMP’s Sahaya application, there has been no response and the issue persists.

The residents alleged that the waste dumping mafia comes in tractors and dumps garbage during dusk and leaves the spot. Then, the waste is set on fire which billows out thick black plumes which enters many apartments and housing complexes.

“Behind the Indira Canteen area of Deepanjali Nagar ward, waste is dumped regularly and on Tuesday, the miscreants dumped a tractor load of waste in broad daylight, which has been video recorded. We hope BBMP takes action,” said a resident.Raising such issues at ward level or giving an open representation might take a political turn and so, they have complained on the Sahaya app, the residents said.

BBMP Solid Waste Management Commissioner Harish Kumar has assured that actions will be taken, and added that he will look into the matter.

“Let them (residents) give the exact location and details or call the ward office regarding the issue so that action can be taken on the spot. We will send marshall immediately if the residents alert us,” said a senior BBMP official from the Solid Waste Management department, and pointed out that dumping of waste and setting it ablaze is a criminal offence.

