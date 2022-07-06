STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pics of handsome men helped this conman cheat women on matrimonial sites

After collecting their phone and other details, he would call them regularly, but keep postponing his visit to their homes to finalise the wedding date.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old habitual cyber criminal, who used to post pictures of handsome men on matrimonial websites and cheat women after collecting their contacts, has been arrested by the CEN police. The accused, Naveen Y Singh, a resident of Vidyanagar in Tiptur of Tumakuru, sourced pictures of unknown men from social media and posted them on matrimonial sites to lure women looking for an alliance.

After collecting their phone and other details, he would call them regularly, but keep postponing his visit to their homes to finalise the wedding date. He told them he was working with an MNC and he got good discounts on household items. A 24-year-old law student lost nearly Rs 7 lakh that she gave to him to get household articles. He is said to have cheated women from across the country.

Naveen, who works in a plywood company, was arrested after the law student from Ramanagar filed a complaint. “His modus operandi was to target his victims on matrimonial sites. Instead of his profile picture, he would upload photos of good looking men to get women interested and also to escape arrest. He would swindle women by promising them household items at a discount,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

He was also allegedly collecting money from KSRTC drivers and conductors, promising them transfers to places of their choice. “He used the money for his father’s treatment and also to feed his bad habits. He is involved in over 28 cases registered in Mumbai, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Pune, Andhra Pradesh and some police stations in Karnataka,” said the officer.

