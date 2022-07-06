STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sheep farmers hope to make a killing before Bakrid

With Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, falling on July 10, herds of lambs and goats have been brought into Bengaluru, and lodged at various playgrounds and street corners.

Sheep grazing in a field. (Image for representational purposes |A Suresh Kumar/ EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
BENGALURU: With Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, falling on July 10, herds of lambs and goats have been brought into Bengaluru, and lodged at various playgrounds and street corners. Muslim families sacrifice the animals as part of the festival.

A goat or sheep aged 1.5 years to 2 years is likely to cost between Rs 6,000 and Rs 60,000.
Dinesh S, a farmer from KM Doddi in Mandya district, who has brought about two dozen ‘Bannur’ sheep, considered a favourite among meat eaters, says for the past 10 years, he has been selling goats at Chamarajapet playground, and during Bakrid, expects some good business.  “A pair of Bannur goats aged about 1.5 years, cost Rs 15,000, with each animal weighing about 12 kg,” he said.

Chitappa SC from Pavagada has raised 40 desi variety of goats, and says he generates supplementary income as he cannot depend only on ragi and vegetable crops. “We get the goats when they are just 3-5 months old, and cost us Rs 4,000 each. Now, we sell them for between Rs 9,000 to to 12,000 each. A live animal weighs 15-28 kg,” he said.

For Rame Gowda, a farmer from Channapattana in Ramanagar district, selling a pair of  ‘Ballari Mari’ or ‘Deccani’ could fetch Rs 60,000. As this is just the first day of the mela, he said he is hoping to find buyers before the festival.

FANCY BREEDS SHOW UP
Fancy breeds like Ablak, Shirohi, Malwa and Jamunapari have arrived. Ablak, from North India, was on display, and a 2-year-old full-grown goat, referred to as ‘ghoda’ (horse) among sellers, costs Rs 55,000.  Ismail Sharieff, a goat-seller at Chamarajapet, said the Shirohi breed from Rajasthan costs Rs 40,000, and Malwa from Madhya Pradesh costs Rs 50,000.

