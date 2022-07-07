STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Menstrual cup scheme launched in two Karnataka districts

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the government would provide menstrual cups to all adolescent girls, free of cost.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the government would provide menstrual cups to all adolescent girls, free of cost. Once the pilot intervention is complete, the government will extend it across the state.

Speaking at the sidelines of the launch of the ‘Maitri Menstrual Cup’ scheme by the health and family welfare department at Vivekananda Girijana Kalyana Kendra in BR Hills in Chamarajanagar, Sudhakar said a pilot programme is being held there.  

He said sanitary pads contain plastic which takes 600-800 years to decompose, and also lead to garbage problems. Menstrual cups are environment friendly, and each cup can be used for about 8-10 years, and will save cost. “Our government wants to provide menstrual cups to all women, free of cost. This will be done after the initial pilot intervention in two districts,” Sudhakar added. The government has chosen a district with a predominant tribal community for the pilot project. Initially, the scheme will be launched in Chamarajanagar and Dakshina Kannada districts.

On the issue of recruitment of nurses, Sudhakar said all measures will be taken to ensure that special preference or reservation is given for the Adivasi Soliga community. He said preferential treatment will also be given to the community in the appointment of ASHA workers.

