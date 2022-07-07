No namaz on roads during Bakrid: BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Bakrid on July 10, the BBMP clearly stated that Namaz should not be offered on roads or at junctions.BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath confirmed the same and said that the decision was taken to ensure smooth traffic, and added that the matter will be discussed with Bengaluru police commissioner.

Prayers will be held in various parts of the city which should not hit traffic, Girinath said. Regarding the contentious Idgah Maidan, he said that due to the sale of animals ahead of Bakrid, BBMP is yet to clean the area. He stressed that namaz can be performed at Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan as there is a clear decision from the Supreme Court regarding the issue and like every year, permission for the prayer will be granted this time too.

With regard to the animal sacrifice during Bakrid, BBMP has circulated a proceeding copy in which Bengaluru DC has clearly stated that there would be no slaughtering of cow, camel, buffalo following the new piece of legislation which has been enacted. Special teams comprising activists, veterinarians and police across the city would be tracking all entry points to stop transport of cows, buffalo or camels.

To alert, public can call helpline 8277100200.