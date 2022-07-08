Bengaluru: Pregnant woman quits job, harassed by boss

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old pregnant woman filed a police complaint, stating that she was attacked and sexually harassed by her employer and his associates, when she tendered her resignation. The victim, who is in her eighth month of pregnancy, wanted rest. Frustrated over her decision to quit the job immediately, the employer is alleged to have attacked her. Two other accused sexually harassed her, and threatened to rape her if she did not continue work. The incident happened at a silk manufacturing factory on the Bengaluru-Mysuru road, near Ramanagara town.

A case of sexual harassment along with other sections of IPC was registered against the accused. The woman and her husband are alleged to have taken a loan from one of the accused, and had delayed returning the money. The accused are alleged to have forced the woman to clear the dues by working at the factory. Police are checking the veracity of the allegations before initiating action against the suspects.

The woman, a resident of Gandhipura, claims to have been attacked and sexually harassed on Monday, between 11am and 11.30am at Troopline, off the main road. Police did not reveal the names of the suspects as they have not yet arrested them. All three suspects are residents of Ramanagara.

The woman told TNIE that she had been attacked by the three men. “Despite knowing I am pregnant, the accused attacked me. They tore my clothes and one of them punched my stomach, after which I developed pain. My previous delivery was a Caesarean and doctors have advised me to be extra careful for my second delivery,” she said.

“The case is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. There was some financial issue between her and the suspects, which is also being probed,” said an officer who is part of investigations.