Leaders, traditional dancers to greet Draupadi Murmu in Bengaluru on Sunday

BENGALURU: NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is all set to receive a grand welcome when she arrives in Bengaluru on Sunday as part of her nationwide campaign. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha leaders and around 200 women party workers are expected to receive the tribal leader at the HAL Airport around 3.30 pm.

The BJP held a series of meetings to plan a memorable visit for Murmu. About 20 groups of artistes from tribal communities from different parts of the state, including Ballari, Chitradurga, and Mysuru, have been roped in to perform, according to a source.

Murmu received a rousing welcome during her visit to other states, including the North East, and the state BJP also plans to do the same. On her arrival, she will address the party legislators and MPs at a hotel in the city around 5 pm and will have dinner with them. Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kishen Reddy will also take part.